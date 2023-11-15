Meitav Investment House Ltd. Makes New $205.14 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 564,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $205,140,000. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 3.2% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.10% of Invesco QQQ at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $13,479,060,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 43.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $386.82. 11,758,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,572,883. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $259.73 and a 52-week high of $387.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $364.44 and its 200-day moving average is $361.89.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were issued a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

