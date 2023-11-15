Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases 70,546 Shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,370,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 70,546 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 1.25% of Varonis Systems worth $36,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRNS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Varonis Systems in the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRNS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.29. 221,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,286. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.48 and a 1 year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.97 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.98 and a beta of 0.78.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VRNS shares. TheStreet upgraded Varonis Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen increased their price target on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.31.

In other news, EVP David Bass sold 34,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,003,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 650,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,203,809.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

