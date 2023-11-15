Meitav Investment House Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,530,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IQI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 321,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 47.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 630,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IQI stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.81. The company had a trading volume of 14,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,538. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.10. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $10.38.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.