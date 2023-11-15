Meitav Investment House Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 316.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 938,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 712,593 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 2.2% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $139,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 312,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,759,000 after purchasing an additional 26,055 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 301,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,160,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 265.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 262,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,267,000 after acquiring an additional 52,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $145.97. 1,501,657 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,583,780. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.40. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $133.34 and a one year high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

