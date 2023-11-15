Meitav Investment House Ltd. Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3,121.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,835 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 74,450 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $16,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management raised its stake in Boeing by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after buying an additional 16,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 16.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,502 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Boeing stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $210.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,312,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,614,322. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $194.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.42. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $168.52 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($6.18) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.25.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

