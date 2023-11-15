Meitav Investment House Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 147,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VCSH. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,900,890,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 12,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

VCSH traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,095. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.46. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.43 and a 52-week high of $76.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2147 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

