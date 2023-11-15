Meitav Investment House Ltd. Reduces Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 35,561 shares during the period. Visa accounts for about 1.3% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $81,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 230 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.67.

Visa Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,957,435. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.13 and a 12 month high of $250.06. The company has a market capitalization of $460.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.32 and its 200 day moving average is $235.83.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. Visa had a net margin of 52.90% and a return on equity of 50.13%. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,025,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 15,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $3,950,158.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,030,321.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $9,445,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 139,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,025,123.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,100 shares of company stock valued at $17,368,639 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

