Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 187,081 Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,628,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187,081 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 3.25% of Kornit Digital worth $47,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital in the second quarter worth $255,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kornit Digital by 94.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,295,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 236,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Kornit Digital Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ KRNT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.33. The stock had a trading volume of 66,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,251. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.45 and a 200-day moving average of $22.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Kornit Digital
Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.
