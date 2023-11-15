Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 21,867 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 211,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 21,867 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned 0.48% of Elbit Systems worth $44,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESLT. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 8.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,174 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,560,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $534,309,000 after acquiring an additional 35,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Elbit Systems by 29.3% in the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 24.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Elbit Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Elbit Systems Price Performance

Elbit Systems stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,413. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $162.01 and a 52 week high of $225.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.56.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The aerospace company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

