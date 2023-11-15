Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 39,237 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,568 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 39,237 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $36,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.55, for a total transaction of $196,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,611,309.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $9,125,332.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,341 shares of company stock valued at $39,293,937. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ META traded down $2.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $333.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,722,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,301,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $108.32 and a one year high of $338.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $291.02.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.26.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

