Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 770,926 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 49.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 795,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 770,926 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned about 1.16% of Stratasys worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stratasys by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Stratasys by 315.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Stratasys by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SSYS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Stratasys from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

SSYS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.94. 77,939 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 790,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.81. Stratasys Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.95 and a 1-year high of $21.72.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and SAF printer for manufacturing, tooling and rapid prototyping, and various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

