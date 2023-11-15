Meitav Investment House Ltd. Sells 861,390 Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. reduced its stake in Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 613,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 861,390 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 1.33% of Perion Network worth $18,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 77.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 33,562 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Perion Network in the second quarter worth about $1,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Perion Network from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Perion Network from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Perion Network Price Performance

Perion Network stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.87. 36,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,007. Perion Network Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.79.

Perion Network Profile

(Free Report)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PERI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.