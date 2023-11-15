Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 138,508 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 59,747 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.0% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $67,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 278.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Adobe from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $603.22.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $6.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $597.93. The stock had a trading volume of 558,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,513. The firm has a market cap of $272.24 billion, a PE ratio of 54.40, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $542.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.50. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.60 and a twelve month high of $613.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,163,585.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total value of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.