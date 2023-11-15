Meitav Investment House Ltd. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 54.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,001,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180,862 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 0.59% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $44,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ASB Consultores LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MCHI traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,086,021. The company has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.49. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.54 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.85.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

