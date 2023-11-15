Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,031,727 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 126,176 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up about 1.1% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,739,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,341 shares of company stock valued at $39,293,937. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, August 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $336.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $338.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $309.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.