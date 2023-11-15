Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,877 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,699 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $17,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of META. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 63.8% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 55,149 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,827,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of META stock traded down $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $335.03. The stock had a trading volume of 4,019,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,301,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $309.43 and its 200-day moving average is $291.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $860.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $338.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $385.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.00, for a total value of $208,586.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,249,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,341 shares of company stock worth $39,293,937 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

