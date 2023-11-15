Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Down 7.2%

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$69.23 and last traded at C$70.17. 163,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 458,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$75.58.

MRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.05, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$71.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$72.31. The firm has a market cap of C$16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

