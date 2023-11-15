Metro (TSE:MRU) Shares Down 7.2%

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Free Report) shares fell 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$69.23 and last traded at C$70.17. 163,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 458,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$75.58.
Analyst Ratings Changes
MRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Metro from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Metro from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metro from C$82.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on MRU
Metro Stock Down 5.6 %
Metro Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. Metro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.58%.
About Metro
Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Metro
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- 5 must-have next-gen technologies that institutions are buying
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- 3 intriguing late-week earnings plays for short-term traders
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Datadog is about to hit 52-week highs, and there’s more to come
Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.