MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

MGE Energy stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.04. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $65.10 and a fifty-two week high of $83.27. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.13%.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee acquired 434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.84 per share, with a total value of $32,480.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,498.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 14.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 8.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other segments. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity and natural gas in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

