Michael Lee Stickney Sells 1,000 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.55, for a total value of C$84,550.00.

On Friday, November 10th, Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of iA Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$85.03, for a total value of C$85,025.00.

iA Financial stock opened at C$86.35 on Wednesday. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a one year low of C$71.14 and a one year high of C$93.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$84.07 and a 200-day moving average price of C$86.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.92%.

IAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on iA Financial from C$100.00 to C$101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Securities decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Desjardins decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$95.00 to C$94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. CIBC decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, iA Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$72.14.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

