monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $140.12, but opened at $156.20. monday.com shares last traded at $157.00, with a volume of 250,919 shares traded.

The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $167.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.50 million. monday.com had a negative return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MNDY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on monday.com from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on monday.com from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on monday.com from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on monday.com from $234.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on monday.com from $211.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On monday.com

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNDY. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 90.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in monday.com during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in monday.com by 192.0% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in monday.com by 104.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.07.

About monday.com

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Further Reading

