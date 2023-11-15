Morgan Stanley Boosts Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Price Target to $80.00

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AFL. Bank of America lifted their target price on Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.30.

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded down $0.76 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.06. 303,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,815. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac has a 52-week low of $60.20 and a 52-week high of $82.71. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.17% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aflac will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 7,649 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total value of $582,012.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at $1,994,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,205 shares of company stock valued at $13,995,397 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 896,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Aflac by 15.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 234,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,021,000 after acquiring an additional 31,226 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 3.4% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

