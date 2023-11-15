Morgan Stanley Boosts Everest Group (NYSE:EG) Price Target to $480.00

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $450.00 to $480.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Everest Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $449.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Everest Group from $408.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Everest Group from $429.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Everest Group from $452.00 to $461.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.00.

Shares of NYSE EG traded up $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $394.89. The company had a trading volume of 76,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,275. Everest Group has a 12-month low of $312.28 and a 12-month high of $410.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $386.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $14.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.18 by $3.96. Everest Group had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Everest Group will post 53.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

