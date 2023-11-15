Morgan Stanley Cuts Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target to $65.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CELH. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Maxim Group cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.33 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $63.33 to $76.67 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.33 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,038. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.85. Celsius has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $68.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.66.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $384.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Celsius will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 12,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $754,853.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,299 shares in the company, valued at $4,734,943.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Toby David sold 164,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $9,794,881.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,699,049.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 12,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total value of $754,853.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,734,943.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,896 shares of company stock valued at $37,016,087 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Quarry LP increased its position in Celsius by 27.9% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Celsius by 1.6% during the second quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celsius by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celsius by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

