Morgan Stanley Increases Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target to $365.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $360.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.57.

Shares of AMP traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $344.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Ameriprise Financial has a one year low of $275.09 and a one year high of $358.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $327.05.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 44.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

