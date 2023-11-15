Morgan Stanley Raises Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target to $105.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on PRU. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

NYSE PRU traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.84. 128,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,928,776. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.38. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $108.83.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 11.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 104,987.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,740,000 after buying an additional 2,448,301 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 8,350.2% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,219,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,521 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,968,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,113 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,363,000. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 764,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

