Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Morningstar by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 149.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MORN shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Morningstar in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Morningstar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of MORN traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $270.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,900. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.28 and a twelve month high of $270.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 163.32 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.60 and a 200 day moving average of $220.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.82, for a total value of $2,512,885.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,444,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,234,434.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,525 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.82, for a total transaction of $2,512,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 11,444,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,019,234,434.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 4,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,069,973.17. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,211,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,417,099,789.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,222 shares of company stock valued at $26,806,119. Insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index; environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating, as well as indexes directly on its proprietary desktop or web-based software platforms, or through subscriptions, data feeds, and third-party distributors; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, private credit, and bank loans.

