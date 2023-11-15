Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,240 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,613 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSI. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $312.57.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock opened at $312.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $284.93 and its 200-day moving average is $285.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $248.75 and a 52 week high of $312.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.30% and a return on equity of 668.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 35.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at $18,958,793.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.27, for a total transaction of $19,842,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,958,793.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 5,850 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.00, for a total value of $1,790,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,156,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,506 shares of company stock worth $23,359,370. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

