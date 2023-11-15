MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised MRC Global from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on MRC Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on MRC Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NYSE:MRC opened at $10.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.92. MRC Global has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. MRC Global had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 3.25%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. MRC Global’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that MRC Global will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,162,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $72,125,000 after buying an additional 1,316,927 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,303,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,553,000 after buying an additional 1,133,249 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 132.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,792,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,419,000 after buying an additional 1,022,608 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,955,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MRC Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,625,000.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the gas utility, energy, and industrial end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

