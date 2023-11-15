NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,446 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,695 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,980 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NetApp by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,472,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,529,000 after purchasing an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In other news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CAO Robert Parks sold 9,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total value of $691,676.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.44, for a total transaction of $1,747,680.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 103,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,234,670.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,145. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of NetApp from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of NetApp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of NetApp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.84.

NetApp Stock Up 1.0 %

NTAP traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.48. The company had a trading volume of 143,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,970,242. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.20. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.08 and a 52 week high of $80.53.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 85.69%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

