NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.33

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $116.33 and last traded at $115.50, with a volume of 172484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $114.28.

A number of analysts recently commented on NTES shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The technology company reported $13.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $9.14 by $4.74. NetEase had a return on equity of 22.78% and a net margin of 25.84%. The company had revenue of $24.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 186.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of NetEase by 27.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

