NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NextGen Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.98.

NextGen Healthcare Price Performance

NASDAQ NXGN opened at $23.94 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -239.38 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.10.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.05. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $176.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.08 million. Analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,782,000 after acquiring an additional 100,511 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,884,000 after acquiring an additional 20,037 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,861,000 after acquiring an additional 420,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after buying an additional 416,763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

