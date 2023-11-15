NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management lessened its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 201.3% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on NIKE from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.50.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock opened at $105.76 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $160.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

