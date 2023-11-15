NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. lowered its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,361 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $52,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NKE traded up $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,934,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,364,434. The company’s 50 day moving average is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average is $106.07. The stock has a market cap of $165.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.66 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.