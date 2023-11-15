NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) & Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF) Head to Head Survey

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) and Protector Forsikring ASA (OTCMKTS:PSKRF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NMI and Protector Forsikring ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NMI 55.58% 18.17% 11.76% Protector Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NMI and Protector Forsikring ASA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NMI $523.34 million 4.48 $292.90 million $3.69 7.84 Protector Forsikring ASA N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

NMI has higher revenue and earnings than Protector Forsikring ASA.

94.1% of NMI shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of NMI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NMI and Protector Forsikring ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NMI 0 2 4 0 2.67 Protector Forsikring ASA 0 0 1 0 3.00

NMI presently has a consensus target price of $30.43, suggesting a potential upside of 5.18%. Given NMI’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NMI is more favorable than Protector Forsikring ASA.

Summary

NMI beats Protector Forsikring ASA on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc. provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders. NMI Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Protector Forsikring ASA

Protector Forsikring ASA, a general insurance company, provides various insurance products to the commercial and public sectors, and the affinity insurance markets in Norway, Denmark, Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Finland. It operates in Commercial Lines of Business and Public Lines of Business segments. The company offers personal, motor, property, liability, and change of ownership insurance. It sells its products to non-marine industries through insurance brokers. Protector Forsikring ASA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

