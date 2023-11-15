Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th.

Northland Power Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$21.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.43. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NPI. CSFB reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$34.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.96.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

