NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $18.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.76. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NortonLifeLock

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the period. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Further Reading

