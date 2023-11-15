Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Meitav Investment House Ltd.

Meitav Investment House Ltd. cut its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 584,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 143,349 shares during the period. Nova makes up approximately 1.0% of Meitav Investment House Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Meitav Investment House Ltd. owned approximately 2.03% of Nova worth $66,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nova by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,476,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,197,000 after purchasing an additional 594,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nova by 7.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,420,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,825,000 after buying an additional 168,095 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nova by 262.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 230,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,827,000 after acquiring an additional 166,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 210.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 152,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,965,000 after acquiring an additional 103,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Nova by 85.1% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 195,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 89,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Nova stock traded up $2.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,460. Nova Ltd. has a 52-week low of $79.21 and a 52-week high of $131.51. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.87 and its 200 day moving average is $110.57.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.15. Nova had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The business had revenue of $128.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Nova in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Nova from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

