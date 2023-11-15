Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc decreased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Financial Architects Inc’s holdings in Novartis were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Novartis by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Novartis by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVS stock opened at $94.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.98 and a 1 year high of $105.61.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

