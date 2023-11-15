Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Issues Earnings Results

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports.

Nuvalent Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ NUVL traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 76,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $65.50.

Insider Transactions at Nuvalent

In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $157,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $432,049.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $157,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,695 shares of company stock worth $5,611,820 in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Nuvalent by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.

