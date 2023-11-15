Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Issues Earnings Results

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports.
NASDAQ NUVL traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $58.28. The company had a trading volume of 76,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. Nuvalent has a 52-week low of $23.09 and a 52-week high of $65.50.
In related news, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total transaction of $157,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Christopher Durant Turner sold 7,995 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $432,049.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,282.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.66, for a total value of $157,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,695 shares of company stock worth $5,611,820 in the last quarter. 14.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nuvalent from $51.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Nuvalent from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.86.
Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase ½ clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is ongoing IND-enabling studies.
