Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Sold by Financial Architects Inc

Financial Architects Inc trimmed its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NULV opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.92. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.