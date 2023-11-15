Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Reaches New 12-Month High at $82.84

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $82.84 and last traded at $82.55, with a volume of 32637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $81.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLLI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.00.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on OLLI

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.93.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $514.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other news, VP Larry Kraus sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $237,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,312. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.