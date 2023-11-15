Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by YHB Investment Advisors Inc.

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,983 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,298 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises about 0.9% of YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 3,878 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in Oracle by 64.2% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,548 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 8.2% during the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.34 on Wednesday, hitting $114.76. The company had a trading volume of 743,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,208. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $314.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $121.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

