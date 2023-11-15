Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Announces Earnings Results

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.07), RTT News reports. Palatin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 385.20% and a negative net margin of 567.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.86) EPS.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

PTN stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,056. Palatin Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.43 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 7th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,167,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the third quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Institutional investors own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

