Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Director Dan T. Moore III Sells 5,492 Shares

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) Director Dan T. Moore III sold 5,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $130,489.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,438.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:PKOH opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $28.79.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently -249.99%.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.
Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.
