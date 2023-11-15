PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stake Increased by Black Creek Investment Management Inc.

Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,043,453 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 527,076 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 9.4% of Black Creek Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. owned 0.37% of PayPal worth $269,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter worth $973,000. Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.2% in the second quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the second quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 6,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.38. 1,724,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,162,535. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $89.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $61.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.38.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.77.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

