Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $396.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.30 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 14.97% and a negative net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Paysafe stock opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $837.69 million, a PE ratio of -20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $24.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 2,225.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paysafe during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Paysafe from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Paysafe from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Paysafe from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Paysafe from $80.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.95.

Paysafe Limited provides a payments platform with for merchants and consumers in the entertainment sectors. It enables businesses and consumers to connect and transact seamlessly through capabilities in payment processing, digital wallet, and online cash solutions. The company operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Digital Wallets.

