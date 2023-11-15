Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Buys $261,760.00 in Stock

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $261,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PEB opened at $12.76 on Wednesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.81.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.26%.

Institutional Trading of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.9% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 92,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 104,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,084,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,453,000 after purchasing an additional 140,799 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 34,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 81.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 582,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,922,000 after purchasing an additional 262,200 shares during the period.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEB

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.