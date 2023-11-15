Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 1,135 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Linde during the 4th quarter worth $2,409,138,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 35,747.9% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,828,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after buying an additional 5,812,246 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 888.7% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4,122.9% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,112,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,106,232,000 after buying an additional 3,038,589 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,287,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,187,106,000 after buying an additional 2,768,390 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE LIN traded up $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $405.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,756,910. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $380.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.98. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $302.17 and a 12 month high of $406.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC raised their price target on Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $424.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Linde

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total transaction of $4,825,440.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Guillermo Bichara sold 12,484 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.53, for a total value of $4,825,440.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,498,541.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Company Profile

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.