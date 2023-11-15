Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 285 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 1,272.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 5,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on EXR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Extra Space Storage from $145.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

Insider Activity

In other Extra Space Storage news, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total value of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,482.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Bonner sold 956 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.64, for a total transaction of $120,111.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EXR traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.45. The company had a trading volume of 197,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,516. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $117.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.96. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.19 and a 1 year high of $170.30.

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 44.85%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,438 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 184.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.