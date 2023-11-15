Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Acquires 390 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,700 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,870 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $19,269,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 126,816 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,663 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,400 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC started coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $519.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $510.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $603.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ADBE

Adobe Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $6.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $597.84. The stock had a trading volume of 474,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,947. The company has a market capitalization of $272.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $495.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $613.71.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.